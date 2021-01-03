Good old days

This refers to the letter ‘How to end corruption’ (Jan 1) by Raja Shafaatullah. The writer talked about the time when a commissioner dismissed a corrupt official following an impartial inquiry. He added that he wishes to see a corruption-free Pakistan.

Between the 1950s and the 1960s, the country had government officers who valued honesty. Now, officials hesitate to take action against any person who is involved in any wrongdoing. A majority of officers are mostly interested in acquiring property, sending their children abroad, and settling in developed countries after retirement. Our society has accepted corruption as the norm.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad