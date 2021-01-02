ANP Lakki to show strength in PDM’s Bannu gathering

LAKKI MARWAT: The district chapter of Awami National Party will show its political strength in the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s public meeting in Bannu on Jan 6.

The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting held at the party’s office in Serai Naurang on Friday. District President Malik Ali Sarwar Khan chaired the meeting which was attended by party activists and office bearers and workers of PkSF, Malgari Wakeelan, Malgari Ustazan and Malgari Leekwaal.Speaking in the meeting, Malik Ali Sarwar said that the party activists would gather in Serai Naurang from where they would set out to Bannu in a big rally.