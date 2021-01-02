NAB Lahore shows 280pc increase in recovery

LAHORE:National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore chapter in year 2020 authorised 26 investigations while seven investigations were closed down following non-availability of concrete evidences. According to a performance report issued by the NAB Lahore, it was claimed that till the end of 2020, NAB Prosecution Wing filed 38 references in Accountability Courts of Lahore but comparatively the amount involved in references filed during earlier 16 years (1999-2016) and the last three years have shown an increase of 286 percent, annually.