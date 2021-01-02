Moot marking Soleimaniâ€™s assassination anniversary urges unity among Muslims

To mark the first anniversary of the assassination of Gen Qasem Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and their colleagues and Chehlum of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, speakers at an event said Soleimani and his colleagues were heroes of Islam who played a key role in uniting Shia and Sunni populations in Middle East against imperialist forces.

The event was organised by Khana-e-Farhang, the cultural centre of the Islamic Republic of Iran. A large number of people from different walks of life attended the event.

Iranian Consul General Ahmad Mohammadi, Khana-e-Farhang Director Bahram Kian, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Deputy Secretary General Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan leader Maulana Aqeel Anjum and journalist Nazeer Laghari were prominent among the speakers.

The speakers explained various aspects of the deceased personalities and their struggle in Middle East. They said Soleimani was assassinated by the United States to spark a new regional crisis and the attack on him was in fact an attack on the entire Islamic world. Calling for unity among all the Muslims, the speakers said Soleimani's assassination was a calculated move to plunge the entire region into a war.

It was said that Soleimani had been martyred by those who profit from Islamic State in Syria and Iraq (ISIS) and al-Qaeda. Speakers also said the existence of America and Israel posed a danger to humanity as they wish to divide the Muslim Ummah and enslave the whole world.

According to speakers, the people of Pakistan were deeply saddened over the death of Soleimani and other figures and they offered condolences to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, the families of the deceased personalities.