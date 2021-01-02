Demolition of illegal structure begins at Royal Park

The city administration started demolishing an illegal structure at the Royal Park on Friday in pursuance of Supreme Court orders.

According to a press statement issued by the commissionerâ€™s office, Karachi Commissioner Navid Ahmed Shaikh visited the park to inspect the ongoing demolition work there. He was accompanied by Additional Commissioner Karachi -I Asad Ali Khan and Additional Deputy Commissioner East Irfan Salam.

Shaikh was briefed about progress on the demolition work and told how efforts were being made to complete the task within the deadline the Supreme Court had given. The commissioner said District Eastâ€™s deputy commissioner had been tasked with ensuring timely completion of the demolition work as per the directions of the apex court.

He also visited the Tejori Heights tower. The press statement said that during his visit, the commissioner said that the possession of the tower had been taken by the deputy commissioner as per the instructions of the Supreme Court.

Later, he visited the Nasla Tower, and directed the deputy commissioner to prepare a comprehensive report regarding the buildingâ€™s land record in compliance with orders issued by the Supreme Court.