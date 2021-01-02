Gold rates rise Rs300/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market increased Rs300/tola to Rs114,300/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Friday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs257 to Rs97,994, it added. In the international market too, gold rates increased $5 to $1,899/ounce.

Jewellers said prices in the local market remained Rs3,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,320/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,131.68.