44 shops sealed for corona SOPs violations

LAHORE:The district administration on Thursday continued its crackdown on outlets violating Corona SOPs and more than 44 shops and businesses including food spots were sealed.

Shops, restaurants, hotels, salons and cafes were being sealed over corona SOPs violation, said DC Mudassar Riaz while talking to the media. The DC paid surprise visits to various city localities and inspected implementation of corona SOPs.

Over 44 shops, restaurants and cafes were sealed and fines of Rs 56,500 were imposed as a result of crackdowns. Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha sealed Cafe Zok, Mouthful, QBZ. Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rashid sealed Baskin Robin and Frontline Coffee Company in Bahria Town. Assistant Commissioner Cant Sakhi Shakir sealed two restaurants including 18 shops and imposed fines of Rs 25,000, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mansoor Qazi sealed 17 shops and imposed fines of Rs 31,500 and

Assistant Commissioner City Faisan Ahmed sealed two food and drink points in Chauburji area.

The Boy Shop, Lime Light, AR Electronics, Euro Store, Ahmed Auto Workshop, Ajmal Cloth House, Jamil Grocery, Anjum Vegetable Vendor, Bilal Lace Store, Haji Fruit Shop, Haji Fruit Shop, Bilal Non Shop, Shakir Centre, Sikandar Super Store , SK Hair Salon, Omar Steel Works, Saeed Dairy Shop, Umair Cosmetics, Naveed Crockery Stores, Naeem Burger Point, Sattar Hotel, Shalimar Flower, Sabzwari Flower, Ali Hassan Flower, Good Luck Flower, Flower & Decoration Shop in Shalimar Tehsil, Show Emporium at GT Road Baghbanpura Stop, Mehr G Pan Shop, Kozi Haleem, Rana G Malik Shop, Johnny Fish Corner, Baking Heritage, Kasuri Dahi Bhalla, Tastebite Restaurant, Hajveri Restaurant and Fresh Juice Corner were sealed.