Educational institutions, Ulema urged to promote peace

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri on Thursday urged religious scholars and educational institutions to play their due role for dissemination of Islam’s message of harmony and peace.

Addressing the concluding session of the two days international conference on “ Contemporary challenges for Dawah and their elucidation in the light of Seerah” organized by Dawah Academy of the International Islamic University (IIU), he said a preacher must be reflection of Seerah to get best results.

He said Mosque and the Minbr are the vital attributes of an Islamic society and they have complete freedom in Pakistan. The minister called for addressing the challenges of Dawah and sought their solution in the light of Seerah.

Talking about youth and Dawah, he urged media, religious scholars and educational institutions to let the youth know that Dawah is the legacy of Prophets.

The minister also discussed the ethics of Dawah while adding that a preacher must have a soft spoken attribute in his personality.

IIU Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said the prevailing uncertainty and difficulties in the society were the causes of apathy to religion.

He said Islam promoted harmony and peace and the message was needed to be delivered in the best manner to counter menaces such as Isalmophobia.

He hailed the Dawah Academy for community building and hoped that the recommendations will be helpful for many important forums of Muslim world.

The participants agreed in the recommendations that Dawah must be included as a subject in the curricula . They opined that educational institutions with the help of religious scholars must create a milieu of promotion for the training of Dawah.

Scholars and experts from 15 countries participated in the conference while nearly 70 research papers were presented in its various sessions. The participants stressed for devising a coherent, comprehensive and a practical strategy to counter Islamophobia.