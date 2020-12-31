Maryam, Bilawal to have important consultations before PDM meeting

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) party heads meeting slated for tomorrow (Friday) at the residence of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore will be a full house affair as the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be attending it to put up the decisions of his party’s Central Executive Council (CEC) taken on Sunday.

Senior vice president of the PDM Senator Sherry Rehman of the PPP will also be part of the delegation of her party chief. Well-placed sources told The News that Nawaz Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari will address the PDM summit through video. The arrangements are also being made for participation of another former prime minister and Secretary General of the PDM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi through video link who is in Washington to attend his seriously ailing sister and brother-in-law. Both are being shifted by air-ambulance to Florida for further treatment. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is proceeding to Florida for the arrangements. It is likely that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari will have serious consultations today (Thursday) in the light of Wednesday’s meeting of delegations of JUI-F under PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N under Maryam Nawaz Sharif at the residence of the former. The sources said that Lahore meeting of the PDM on Friday will take major decisions and finalise long-term strategy to oust the incumbent government for which all PDM component parties are united. The decisions will be taken through consensus and it expected that the decisions taken by the PPP high command on Sunday would be upheld upto great extent. The sources reminded that another proposal pertaining to the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar will also be on table for discussion. The PPP is bringing the proposal. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will dash to Lahore today (Thursday) and he will also have a meeting with the PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz before the party heads of the PDM meeting tomorrow, the sources added.