Body to finalise PSDA rules

LAHORE: The Punjab government Wednesday directed to hold a fresh review of proposed administrative infrastructure of Punjab Skills Development Authority and constituted a committee to finalise the rules.

The decision was made in the Board of Directors meeting of Punjab Skills Development Authority presided over by Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal at its office. The board approved online registration of technical education institutions.

The minister directed to hold a fresh review of proposed administrative infrastructure of Punjab Skills Development Authority (PSDA) and the meeting constituted a committee under Malik Nadeem Kamran, MPA to finalise the rules.

The two committees will submit their recommendations in the next meeting. The meeting decided that the registration fee would not be received from already registered institutions while new institutions would be registered with an old fee.