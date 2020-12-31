‘Pak-Afghan trade links will usher into era of prosperity’

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaisar said that promotion of trade and economic links between Pakistan and Afghanistan would usher into new era of socio-economic development and fighting the scourges of poverty and instability.

“Early conclusion of trade agreements between Pakistan and Afghanistan would further boost economic activity on both sides,” he said while talking to Afghan Minister for Commerce and Industries Nisar Ahmad Ghoryani, who called on him in Parliament House on Wednesday.

NA Speaker said that early conclusion of negotiation of Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) and Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) would open new avenues of cooperation between both brotherly countries. He stressed the need to inbuilt the elements in the trade agreements which are facilitative of trade. He said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a game changer not only for Pakistan but the entire region.

Asad Qaiser offered Afghan investors to take part in CPEC economic activity besides investment in Rasakai Special Economic Zone to start its functions soon.

NA Speaker observed that Pakistan and Afghanistan are strategically significant trading partners however, trade between the two countries gradually declined due to trade barriers and lack of trade facilitations from either side. He said that, after eliminating trade barriers along with facilitating traders, had not only enhanced the trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan but also greatly contributing to poverty eradication and social uplift.

He informed that encouraging people to people contacts and trade facilitation through Pakistan-Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship Group was a manifestation of our commitment to improving bilateral economic engagement with Afghanistan.

The NA Speaker remarked that economic cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan and improved trade and transit facilities would help to connect Central Asia and beyond. He also asked the Afghan minister to take note for removal of unnecessary check points inside Afghanistan and extortion of money from traders by Afghan officials.

Speaking about the fraternal relations, NA Speaker said that same thread weaves our two nations into a historic tapestry of social, cultural, linguistic, economic, religious and fraternal ties. He said that Pakistan reiterates its support for Afghan peace process and Intra-Afghan negotiations for an enduring peace in Afghanistan and the region.

He said that Illegal Occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and atrocities being committed on innocent Kashmiri were sheer violation of norms of humanity and international law. Afghan Minister Nisar Ahmad Ghoryani said that Afghanistan was deeply touched by the goodwill gestures by the government and people of Pakistan. He said that people across the borders have multiple affinities which tie them with each other.

He praised Speaker Asad Qaiser for his role in mounting strong linkages for mutually beneficial trade relations with Afghanistan. He said that Afghanistan acknowledges Pakistan’s support for Afghan peace process and would seek support in future too.

He said that Trade and Investment Forum Seminar in October this year was a success and suggested for holding of such moots in Peshawar, Quetta and other provincial capitals of Pakistan.

Apprising the NA Speaker, Afghan Minister informed that 80 percent negotiations on the trade agreements have been done and was confident that the same would be signed soon. He said that his government is committed to boost trade cooperation for a long-lasting mutually beneficial relationship. He welcomed the offer of NA Speaker for participation in CPEC and Rasakia Economic Zone. He said that issues raised by NA Speaker would be addressed on his return back home.