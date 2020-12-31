Pakistan to promote relations with African countries: Qaisar

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said on Wednesday that parliamentary, trade and economic cooperation will continue with the African countries to bring them closer to Pakistan

“Djibouti is an important country of the African continent and Pakistan attaches great importance to relations with African countries. Pakistan strongly desires to promote trade and parliamentary relations with African countries, including Djibouti,” he made these remarks during a meeting with Acting Chairman and President of the Djibouti National Parliament, Muhammad Ali Hamid.

The meeting discussed in detail other important issues of mutual interest to further enhance parliamentary relations and cooperation. Asad Qaiser said that Pakistan has renewed its African policy this year to strengthen the fraternal relations with the African countries.

He said that Pakistan attaches importance to African countries in the continent and desires expanding its diplomatic relations with the African countries. He said that Pakistan was increasing the number of embassies and missions in African countries.

“As the headquarters of the Intergovernmental Development Authority (IGAD), Djibouti has been playing a significant role in promoting peace in the African and East African communities,” he said.

He appreciated the parliamentary delegation of Djibouti for visiting Pakistan despite the travel difficulties due to the coronavirus outbreak. He suggested for availing the services of Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Service for capacity building of parliamentarians and staffers of Djibouti parliament.

The head of the Djibouti's delegation, Muhammad Ali Hamid, appreciated Speaker Asad Qaiser for his passion for developing relations with Djibouti at the parliamentary level. He said that Djibouti had maintained friendly relations with Pakistan and fully supports Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir.

He said that parliamentarians of both the countries could play an important role in bringing the people of both the countries closer. He also invited the speaker National Assembly to visit Djibouti with his parliamentary delegation.