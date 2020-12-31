NUML holds online lecture on Quaid, youth

Islamabad: National University of Modern Languages (NUML), under the aegis of its intellectual, literary and cultural forum ‘Mehfil,’ organised an online lecture of the renowned scholar Professor Fateh Muahmmad Malik on the topic, ‘Quaid-i-Azam, Pakistan and Youth.’

NUML Rector, Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar presided over the session and the chief guest Professor Fateh Muahmmad Malik spoke at length about the historic and constitutional role of Quaid in the making of Pakistan.

In his lecture, the Dr Fateh threw light on the Pakistan Movement in detail and said that young generation has scant knowledge of history as subjects like political science and history are not adequately taught in Pakistan.

NUML Rector, Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar while thanking the guest said that NUML would soon launch the programmes proposed by the guest and NUML would remain in contact with Professor Fateh Malik for more of such interactions.