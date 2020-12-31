Pakistan to make a strong comeback in Christchurch: Rizwan

ISLAMABAD: Stand-in Test skipper Mohammad Rizwan Wednesday expressed his hope that Pakistan would make a strong comeback in the second Test, making every effort to win it and level the series.

Taking to media after losing the Test, Rizwan said if you take the game to the last five overs of the match it means you have shown the true element of competitiveness.

“We have taken the game to the last five overs. Despite losing Azhar early on, together with Fawad Alam, we almost reached a point where at least draw looked inevitable. Yet we lost the Test more due to pressure exerted by New Zealand team at the fall of the fifth wicket partnership that fetched 165 runs.”

“We have to come back strongly in the second Test. Our focus is now on the victory in the second Test. I think we are in a position to play the best cricket. All those batsmen who have not contributed yet would make their mark positively.”

He also praised New Zealand team for showing guts on the field even when the things looked odd for them. “When we were playing well, New Zealand kept on piling the pressure on the tourists. We must respect and praise their game.”

Rizwan had all praise for Fawad Alam’s gutsy innings, saying that he stuck to the task well. “When I landed at the wicket my only desire was to stay there for a maximum time. I told Fawad that runs should not be our priority rather staying at the wicket is more important. Fawad really played well.”

The captain ruled out the notion that top order let the team down. “Admitted that top-order batsmen’s job is to see off the new ball, however, our openers have given us a good start in the past. In cricket, you never know what the future has in store for you.”

The wicketkeeper-batsmen said that the match had produced all that one can expect from such high-class cricket.

“I think New Zealand played a better brand of cricket so they deserved the victory. Still, I believe we did well, managing to take the fight to the last.”