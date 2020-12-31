Depts asked to identify state lands

LAHORE:The Punjab government has directed the relevant departments to expedite the work on identification, geo-mapping of state land and prepare recommendations for its effective use through sale and lease.

Law Minister Raja Basharat, Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, the Punjab Chief Secretary, senior member board of revenue, administrative secretaries of irrigation and agriculture departments and CEO Urban Unit attended the meeting on sale and lease of govt’s land held at Civil Secretariat here Wednesday. Addressing the meeting, the law minister said the right use of the government’s land in the public interest would be ensured. He asked all the departments concerned to prepare recommendations for effective use of their land at the earliest so that these could be submitted to the provincial cabinet for approval. The CS directed the departments to expedite the geo-mapping and digitisation of the land available for lease and sale, adding that in case of any problem, the Urban Unit should provide full assistance to them.