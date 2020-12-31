close
Thu Dec 31, 2020
December 31, 2020

Body in sack found

Lahore

December 31, 2020

LAHORE:Sack-packed body of a woman has been recovered from a drain in Sundar on Wednesday. A passerby spotted the body and informed the police. The victim had marks of torture on her decomposed body. Police removed the body to morgue.

POs arrested: Federal Investigation Agency on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three proclaimed offenders nominated in three different cases. The POs, including Khalid Javed, Qari Tanveer and Zahoor Ahmad were nominated in different cases of defrauding the people on the pretext of provision of visas for employments abroad.

