Public hanging of rapist demanded

LAHORE: Demanding public hanging, a resolution has been tabled in the Punjab Assembly against the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in the Sundar area. The resolution was tabled by PML-N MPA Sumera Komal here Tuesday. In the resolution, she expressed grief and anger over the incident. She demanded that the accused be hanged in public and be made a role model so that no such tragic incident would take place in future.