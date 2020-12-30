PML-N won’t submit resignations: Shaikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Shaikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said neither will the PML-N resign from the national and provincial assemblies nor will Nawaz Sharif return to Pakistan.

In an informal conversation with the media about the Senate elections and the opposition's participation in the polls, Shaikh Rashid said that if the PPP decides to participate, then it would be natural for PML-N to do so as well.

"The matter of resignations has been sidelined and these parties will even take part in by-polls, he said."

"Only two resignations were submitted by the PML-N members and that made them worried," Shaikh Rashid claimed, adding that every party needs some kind of support to retract their tall claims, but the PML-N does not have any. The minister praised the PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari for his political tactics, but added that Prime Minister Imran Khan was doing better than him.

Speaking about the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Shaikh Rashid said that the movement is on the decline with each passing day.

"Imran Khan will not go home. It is the PDM which will have to go home," he said. Shedding light on meeting of the cabinet ministers and other senior PTI members with Imran Khan, he said that the government has decided to track down all those who malign the armed forces on social media and otherwise.

"Anyone found badmouthing the armed forces will be dealt with in accordance with the Constitution and the law of Pakistan," he said.