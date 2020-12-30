IHC seeks CDA comments against demolition of houses

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday rejected a request seeking to stop demolition of houses in village Bhekan Syedan and sought comments from the CDA against the petition.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing on a petition, filed by the residents of Bhekan Syedan.

A petitioner, Razia Bibi, stated that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) was not paying compensation after acquiring her land in the village. The CDA had given notice to demolish the house till Wednesday, she said. The court rejected the request to stop the CDA operation; however, sought comments regarding status of compensation amount from the authority till January 1.