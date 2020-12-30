A difficult year

The spread of the deadly coronavirus has created a wave of fear in the country. The death toll is increasing at a fast pace. Besides this, the country is also facing the problem of a surge in dengue cases. A report by the Vector Borne Diseases Department of Directorate General Health Services, Sindh says that at least 573 dengue cases were reported between December 1 and December 27 in the province. Out of these cases, 542 were recorded in Karachi. The current figure shows a dangerous rise in the number of dengue cases.

There is no doubt that it is essential to take all the steps to contain the spread of the virus, however, it is also vital to focus on fighting against other fatal and lethal diseases in the country.

Irfan Rasheed Baloch

Karachi