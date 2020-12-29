Multan railway station to be functional next year

MULTAN: Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Railways, Hameed Ullah Lashari Monday said Pakistan Railways would make city station operative from April next year as it was abandoned many years back after construction of new Multan railway station. Taking to reporters, the DCO said inner city residents will see work at the station after April 15. Initially, two trains including Pakistan Express and Badr Express will have stop-over at the City Station, he said adding that they had sent a proposal to Railways headquarters recently. The station has great importance for the residents of Multan specially living inside the city, the DCO noted and added they have easily access to the station as compared to New Multan Station. Lashari expressed hope that citizens would give a positive response after stoppage of two trains at historic city station. To a question, he said the PR headquarters had approved their request of adding another two coaches to Multan-Karachi-Multan Zakariya Express keeping in view the train's 100 occupancy level.