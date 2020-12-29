Travel curbs on inbound travellers from UK extended

LAHORE: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Monday extended coronavirus travel restrictions on inbound travellers from the UK till January 4.

On December 21 and 22, Pakistan had announced travel restrictions on inbound travellers from the UK after infections from a more contagious strain of the novel coronavirus started surging in the European country.

Previously, the CAA had announced that the ban would remain effective till December 29. A notification from the Aviation Division earlier had said that the curbs would remain in place from December 22 through 29, and will apply to persons who originate travel from the UK and are in, or have been in Britain over the past 10 days (from the date of issuance of the notification).

Several countries around the world have banned air travel to and from the UK, fearing the passengers will also bring the new strain of the virus to their soil. The Pass Track App, which records basic information of passengers arriving in Pakistan, has been made mandatory for the people coming into the country.

A day later, Pakistan announced it had updated travel restrictions, relaxing them for the Pakistani passport holders. The CAA announced that the Pakistani passport holders who had been issued business, visitor or transit visas by the British authorities could return to the country provided they had a negative PCR test.

The test, however, must have been taken 72 hours prior to the start of their travel to Pakistan, the aviation authority had said. The government had also allowed Pakistanis who hold study, family, work and settlement visas in the UK to return to Pakistan “if their visas are expiring within the next 30 days from the issuance of this letter while holding negative PCR test reports conducted within the 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan”.

The CAA had said that the flight crew members could disembark in Pakistan provided they got themselves tested for coronavirus upon arrival and quarantined themselves in designated hotels.

The crew members that test negative will be allowed to perform their duties in Pakistan while those who test positive will have to quarantine in the designated hotels, for a time specified by the country’s health authorities.