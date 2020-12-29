Farewell ceremony

close
Tue Dec 29, 2020
Our Correspondent
December 29, 2020

Lahore

Our Correspondent
December 29, 2020

LAHORE:A ceremony, on the retirement of DSP Sheikh Muhammad Ghayyas, was held at DIG Operations Lahore office on Monday. DIG Operations Lahore presented cash award and bouquet to Sh Ghayyas in recognition of his services he rendered for the Police department and public. SSP Admin Usman Bajwa, SSP Operations Ahsan Saifullah, SP Security Sardar Mavarhan Khan and other police officers expressed their best wishes for the future life of Sh Ghayyas.

