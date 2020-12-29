CDA decides to ease traffic issue

Islamabad:The management of Capital Development Authority (CDA) has asked the concerned wings to prepare the feasibility reports within three days to resolve the traffic issues in the city here on Monday.

In the first phase, flyovers and underpasses will be constructed at Margala Road, in F-10, and E-11 for streamlining the traffic. According to detail, CDA has decided to take important steps for resolving the issues of traffic in Islamabad. The concerned departments including Engineering, Finance, and Planning have been directed to submit the feasibility report for the construction of flyover and underpasses on Margala road, Shaheen Chowk, Sector F-10, and F-10 east road so that the work on the projects could be started in February.

Traffic issues in Islamabad were increasing day by day, therefore CDA has decided to resolve these issues. A number of traffic issues were being witnessed at Margal road, therefore it was inevitable to resolve these issues. CDA has asked the concerned departments to prepare the first feasibility reports within three days so that the traffic issues at Margala road and its adjoining areas can be resolved.