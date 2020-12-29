This refers to the news report ‘‘NRO for Opposition greatest act of treason,’ says PM in Chakwal’ (Dec 26). General (r) Pervez Musharraf’s biggest crime was to impose the corrupt political dynasties on the country, duly cleansed through an NRO. On that basis, I think that PM Imran Khan is right to reject an NRO to the opposition. However, what Imran Khan fails to realise is that giving an NRO to some of his own associates is no lesser crime. Those who were responsible for sugar, wheat and oil scandals didn’t get adequate punishments. The PM’s failure to punish corruption by some of his own associates is much worse than that done by the opposition. And his right to rule the country gets further dented by his factual admission that he assumed power without necessary preparation. Also, despite the availability of competent, experienced and well-connected persons like Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, his selection and insistence on keeping Usman Buzdar as chief minister of Punjab is simply unforgiveable.

The only hope for the country lies in a fresh, free and fair election with known questionable characters screened out.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi