‘Benazir spent her entire life empowering democracy’

KARACHI: Leaders like Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and his daughter Benazir Bhutto are born in centuries. They sacrificed their lives for empowering democracy in Pakistan, and the whole world appreciates their role.

University of Karachi (KU) acting vice chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi expressed these views while addressing a programme held to pay tribute to Benazir on her 13th death anniversary.

The event was held at KU’s Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Chair (SMBBC), which had been established to share her vision through research on her life and political struggle.

Dr Iraqi said that living nations never forget national leaders like them. “Some personalities in our country have made history, and Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was certainly one of them.”

He said she had sacrificed her life for democracy and democratic values. Benazir was a great visionary who was an inspiring beacon not only for Pakistan but for women all over the world, he added.

“We can promote her vision by conducting research on different aspects of her life, particularly her political career, as by researching on Benazir Bhutto we can tell the world what she did for Pakistan and what more

she wanted to do for the country.”

Peoples Secretariat Sindh incharge Farid Ansari claimed on the occasion that Benazir’s assassination was a global conspiracy. “We have a number of white elephants in society who don’t care about the integrity and democracy of Pakistan and can do anything to damage the

peace and harmony in the country.”

He said Benazir always wanted to empower women in the country, which was why she inaugurated many development projects in Pakistan. The First Women Bank and women’s police stations are just a couple of projects she introduced for women, he added. He also said that the entire world appreciated Benazir’s political and social reforms.

Earlier, SMBBC Director Prof Dr Nasreen Aslam Shah said that there might be a large number of

people who criticise Benazir’s political struggle and wisdom, but the number of her followers was much more.

Dr Nasreen said Benazir was a brave and courageous woman. “Benazir Bhutto was a democratic-minded leader. The reason for that was that she looked closely at the politics of her father Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and wanted to take it forward.”

Karachi University Teachers Association President Prof Dr Shah Ali Ul Qadar, KU Syndicate member Prof Dr SM Taha, Prof Dr Intikhab Ulfat, Student Affairs Adviser Dr Syed Asim Ali, Campus Security Adviser Dr Moiz Khan, Dr Hina Khan, Dr Sadaf Mustafa, Dr Muhammad Ali Muhammad and others also attended the programme.