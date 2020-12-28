PM 1000 playground facilities: Lakki Marwat to get five mega projects, says Hisham

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan said that the government introduced various development projects including construction of sports Complex for Lakki City and establishment of a separate Gymnasium for women.

He said this while addressing the presentation ceremony on the occasion of cricket final of Jashan Shafqatullah Khan Cricket Tournament held at Lakki City here on Sunday.

The KP Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan said that by the grace of Almighty Allah, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government led by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan is paying special attention to the sports sector as well as various other sectors to resolve the problems being faced by the people.

He said that the provincial government has approved a total of five important sports projects in Lakki Marwat district, including the construction of two important projects for Lakki City at Government Degree College Ghazni Khel.

The construction of a football ground, a separate Gym Hall at Government Girls High School Norang and Sports Playground at Qaim Manjiwala will be started soon under the Prime Minister 1000 Playground Projects.

PTI District General Secretary Shafqatullah Khan, Tehsil Lakki President Dr Iqbal Khan, Project Director Prime Minister 1000 Playground Murad Ali Mohmand, Chief Engineering Wing Ahmad Ali, SDO Tariq Khan for reular ADP schemes, former Councilor Malik Muhammad Iqbal Khan, District and Tehsil officials of the party, workers, DCA officials and players and spectators were also present on the occasion.

Provincial Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan thanked Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for taking special interest in the development projects and said that he is working hard to bring more funds to the district in the sports sector so that more luxurious sports facilities would be developed in the district.The stadium should be built according to international need, the minister was informed.