If MQM serious, it should quit govt: Nasir

SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Forests and Religious Affairs Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday said if the MQM-Pakistan was serious in its stance to resolve the census issue, then it should immediately step down from the federal cabinet.

Talking to media persons at the Sukkur Airport, Nasir Hussain Shah said he believed that the MQM was staging drama on the issue, adding that if they thought there were discrepancies and irregularities in the census, they should resign from the federal government or persuade the government for holding at least five percent audit.

The provincial minister stated that the census was a matter of great importance for Sindh and the PPP’s position on it was clear from the day one, while the party’s leadership and Sindh chief minister had initially raised the issue in the Council of Common Interests (CCE).

The minister said the PPP had communicated its reservations to the-then federal government regarding discrepancies in the census further suggesting the MQM to go to Islamabad for protest, and the PPP would support them. He said the MQM’s protest in Karachi and against the Sindh government was unjustified.

Shah said the PPP has been preparing to participate in the Senate polls

and by-elections but whatever the decisions that would be taken in the PDM and PPP’s CEC would be followed.