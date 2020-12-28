7 FC men martyred in terror attack on post

Ag APP

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD: Seven soldiers of Frontier Corps (FC), Balochistan, were martyred while repulsing an attack of terrorists on an FC post in Harnai, Balochistan, late Saturday night. President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid and others have strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the FC post and condoled with the families of soldiers who embraced martyrdom.

According to ISPR, the ‘terrorists fired raid’ targeted an FC post in Sharig, Harnai, Balochistan, late Saturday night. During exchange of fire, seven brave soldiers embraced Shahadat while repulsing the raiding terrorists.

The security forces have cordoned off the area and escape routes have been blocked to apprehend the fleeing terrorists. A large scale search and clearance operation is in progress. “Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by anti-state forces, will not be allowed to sabotage hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan,” the DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar, in a statement, said. He said that security forces were determined to thwart their nefarious designs at all costs.

The martyred included Naib Subedar Gulzar, resident of Mianwali; Sepoy Faisal, r/o Hafizabad; Sepoy Abdul Wakeel, r/o Pishin; Sepoy Sher Zaman, r/o Kohat; Sepoy Jamal, r/o Dera Bugti; Abdul Rauf, r/o DG Khan and Faqeer Muhammad, r/o Muzaffargarh.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Frontier Corps (FC) check-post in Harnai area of Balochistan province, in which seven soldiers embraced Shahadat last night.

According to a press release, the president expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of soldiers. Expressing sympathies with the bereaved families, the president prayed for the martyred soldiers and for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said he was saddened to hear seven brave soldiers’ martyrdom as a result of a terrorist attack on an FC post in Harnai, Balochistan. He noted that the nation stood with the courageous soldiers, who faced attacks from the Indian backed terrorists.

Then prime minister said in a tweet, “Saddened to hear of 7 brave soldiers’ martyrdom as a result of terrorist attack on FC post in Harnai Balochistan late last night. My heartfelt condolences & prayers go to their families. Our nation stands with our courageous soldiers who face attacks from Indian backed terrorists”.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad also strongly condemned the terrorist attack on an FC check-post in Balochistan. The minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of FC officials in the terrorist attack, said a statement issued here.

He said the FC officials valiantly faced the terrorists, adding that such anti-state elements would be dealt with iron hands. He said the terrorists could not deter the courage of our forces through such cowardly acts. The blood of our martyred personnel would not go waste, he added.