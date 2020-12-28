close
Mon Dec 28, 2020
Our Correspondent
December 28, 2020

Jirga fines Rs 10m for murder

Our Correspondent
December 28, 2020

SUKKUR: A Jirga was held here on Sunday to settle a dispute of a murder in Jacobabad, some 16 months ago. Reports said after hearing both the parties, the Jirga fined accused Irfan Pechchu, son of advocate Ahmed Nawaz, Rs10 million as compensation for murdering Dr Shabbir Ahmed Brohi. The accused Irfan paid Rs3 million on the spot and promised to pay the remaining amount in installments.

