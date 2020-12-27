Historical significance of Multan to be highlighted

MULTAN: The Punjab government has decided to restore, revive and highlight religious and cultural significance of Multan. According to officials, the Punjab government has taken steps to promote tourism in Multan.

In this regard a special team headed by archeologist Sajjida Wandle Saturday visited Multan and held meetings with officials and discussed various issues relating to the restoration of Qila Kahna Qasim and shrines. The officials said practical steps have been taken to make the land of saints a city of lights. The architectural style of centuries-old buildings is of special interest to tourists. The Department of Archeology should play a role in protecting historic buildings and places of worship. The special team suggested the fort wall towards Waterworks Road should be restored. MDA Director General Agha Ali Abbas said public opinion should be taken into account in the restoration of historical sites.