Playing golf helped me in learning power hitting: Hafeez

KARACHI: Pakistan’s seasoned cricketer Mohammad Hafeez has said that golf helped him improve his power hitting.

Hafeez ended 2020 as the highest T20I scorer with 415 runs, scoring 140 in the recent series against New Zealand, which included an unbeaten 99 in the second match. As a result, he jumped 14 places to reach 33rd position in ICC rankings.

He said that he worked on his power hitting and the game of golf helped him improve his skills. “We as a team lack power hitting skills. Power hitting has helped other teams such as Australia and India regularly cross 300 or 325-run mark in white-ball cricket (limited overs matches),” Hafeez said while talking to a local news channel.

The cricketer, who recently turned 40, said age is just a number and his fitness regime has helped him keep abreast with younger players. Hafeez added that performance and fitness should be the criteria to select players for national duty and not the age.