Countries are working tirelessly to obtain the Covid-19 vaccine on an urgent basis. Some countries have even started the inoculation process. It is surprising that in Pakistan, the vaccine is nowhere to be found. Why does Pakistan always lag behind other countries? The authorities concerned need to take necessary steps to obtain the vaccine as soon as possible and contain the spread of the virus. If reports are to be believed, a new coronavirus variant has been detected in the UK. The situation will turn even deadlier if the authorities didn’t take action in a timely manner. The authorities must act before it’s too late.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi