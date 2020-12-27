In search of water

Bazdad is a small town in Balochistan and is almost 18km r away from the Awaran district. Residents of this small town are facing the problem of an acute shortage of clean drinking water. Many people are even forced to use contaminated water for not only daily chores but also for drinking. This polluted water is the main reason for the outbreak of many life-threatening diseases in the area.

A large number of people also have to travel long distances to fetch a bucket of fresh and clean water. The authorities are requested to look into the issue and ensure the supply of clean water.

Kamran Badal

Awaran