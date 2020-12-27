Investing in the country’s stock market – the Pakistan Stock Exchange – and buying shares can be good investment for individuals. Many companies and firms pay dividends to shareholders on a regular basis. Individuals will receive dividends every year. Also, after a few years, the price of shares will increase, resulting in additional profits. Unfortunately, the government has imposed high taxes on dividends.

The government should levy taxes on dividends only when the total amount of dividend in a year exceeds a fixed amount. Such measures will make stock investment more attractive and create alternative income for many. These steps will also provide much-needed funds for the country’s industrial growth.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar