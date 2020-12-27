During the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the PPP-led Sindh government was the first one to impose a strict lockdown and take necessary precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus. Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah also held multiple press conferences and advised the people to avoid public gatherings and follow social distancing norms. However, during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the PPP is not paying attention to the fact that many people are not following SOPs. Instead of making the people follow SOPs, it’s inviting political leaders to attend Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary event.

There is no doubt that Benazir Bhutto was a great leader and had so many qualities. It is good to hold an event in her honour. But, the current situation calls for the government to postpone public gatherings.

Zulfiqar Ali Soomro

Shikarpur