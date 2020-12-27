Year of sacrifices

During 2020, as we saw the worst pandemic experienced in recent history, millions of people sacrificed their style of living and their festive occasions in order to prevent others from acquiring the virus or mingling with them, so that they could remain safe. We are seeing the sacrifice continue through the Christmas break when families traditionally come together. This year, many have chosen not to do so. And, of course, this is also true of all kinds of other occasions around the world. In Pakistan, some families have asked people not to attend the funerals of loved ones, because they are aware that on such occasions the coronavirus can spread quickly. Others have delayed weddings or are holding very small events involving the simple formalities required for the occasion so that they are not behind the loss of life.

These are huge sacrifices. But they have to be made. While some have understood the need to do so, there are still too many who do not. In Pakistan, there has been some increase in mask-wearing. But it is still limited. And we see people enter even hospitals or clinics without masks. This should not be acceptable. It endangers others, and is a sign of simple irresponsibility and a lack of respect for human life. We should not underestimate the strength and danger of the virus we are combating. Since it emerged in December last year in China, it has killed 1.7 million people worldwide and infected over 78 million. Many died alone in hospital beds on ventilators without the presence of their families and were in many cases buried in solitude to prevent the virus spreading.

We now need to be careful that the sacrifices made through this year are not lost. The WHO chief has warned this could happen. As we await the vaccines, which could bring the pandemic to a halt, we must continue to show restraint, patience and remember that human life is more important than anything else. The fact that people in our country and elsewhere sometimes continue to gather at festive events, or other occasions, ignoring the restrictions and SOPs put in place is alarming. The reminder to avoid doing so must be reemphasized. It will take time for the vaccine to reach the entire world and create the kind of herd immunity we need. But eventually this will happen. In this, there is reason for hope. And we must stay strong in our resolve to combat the virus until this hope can be fulfilled and people made safe from a disease which has claimed millions of lives, even as we watch on our television screens, or in the worst cases in real life, in hospitals and other locations.