Two TTP activists arrested

LAHORE: The CTD Punjab has arrested two members of the banned outfit TTP in an intelligence-based operation in DG Khan. The activists were distributing hate material and were arrested during the operation. The accused are Gul Bashir and Jahangir Khan who have been shifted to an unknown location for interrogation.