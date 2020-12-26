PFVEA demands govt to resolve export-related issues

MULTAN: The Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association has demanded the government resolve export issues of international markets, including Indonesia, Afghanistan and Iran. Talking to The News, PFVA patron-in-chief Mian Waheed Ahmed said that Afghanistan had imposed duty on 100,000 tonne of Pakistani exported Kinnow, which was a response as Pakistan had also imposed duty on trade to Afghanistan.

He appealed to the Ministry of Commerce that the duty imposed on Afghan products by Pakistan should be reviewed to promote Pak-Afghan trade. He said that the quota of Pakistani Kinnow by Indonesian government was going to expire on December 30, 2020, and if it was expired, Pakistan would be deprived of Indonesian market.

He told that the export of Pakistani Kinnow to Indonesia could continue without any interruption. He said that a PFVA delegation led by him met with Prime Minister’s Advisor Abdul Razaq Daud and revived Kinnow export and apprised him of hurdles in trade with Afghanistan, Indonesia and Iran.

Mian Waheed said that the PFVA delegation appreciated timely initiative taken by the advisor to address the issue of exorbitant increase in import duty on Pakistani Kinnow by the government of Sri Lanka by taking it up the issue at the diplomatic level resulting in the withdrawal of increase in the CESS.

He said during the meeting with Abdul Razaq Daud, it was also shared that a conference on Kinnow would be held in February 2021 with the view to review cultivation of Kinnow and export-related issues of the Kinnow industry.