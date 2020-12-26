Kath to get equipment worth Rs640m soon

MANSEHRA: Deputy Commissioner Qasim Ali Khan has said that the kingdom of Saudi Arabia is going to supply high-tech surgical equipment and machines worth over Rs640 million for the only tertiary care health facility in Mansehra to ensure quality healthcare to patients in the district.

“I am well versed with most of the problems raised by you and assure you that most of the health issues raised by you would shortly be addressed as Saudi government pledged supply of surgical equipment and high-tech machines for the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital,” Dr Qasim told a public forum organised by the district administration at the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital (Kath) here.

The official said that the bedding capacity of Kath was also being enhanced to 550 beds from the existing 350 beds.

“The health tops my priorities and this is why the public forum is in progress at the health facility’s premises,” said Qasim.

On the occasion, MNA Babar Saleem Swati said that potable water remained the biggest ever issue faced by people in the city and its suburbs.

“Thanks to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, who took personal interest by approving the gravity flow water supply scheme and also sanctioning more than Rs4 billion funds for it,” said Swati.

Medical Superintendent Kath, Dr Shahzad Ali, said that patients were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital only when beds were filled with patients in Kath.

Sheeraz Mehmood Qureshi, the Kath management board’s member, said that health authorities should take effective measures to curb the sales of substandard medicine in the market.