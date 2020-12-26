Sisters Parkha, Rimsha shine as PGF Ladies Golf tees off

KARACHI: The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Invitational Ladies Golf Championship got off to an exciting start with Lahore sisters Parkha Ijaz and Rimsha Ijaz taking the lead here at the picturesque Defence Authority Country and Golf Club on Friday.

Braving windy conditions both Parkha and Rimsha displayed a steady game to top the leader-board in the first round of the three-day championship.

In number one position was Parkha, who carded an impressive 77 to take a one shot lead. Rimsha was in second place at 78. In third place is Karachi’s Aania Farooq (82) followed by the young Humna Amjad (84) in fourth place. Suneyah Osama of Lahore is occupying fifth place at 85. She is followed by Syeda Aman Ali Shah (94) Zaib un Nissa (95), Ana James Gill (95) and Abeeha Hanim Syed (106).

With three of the top four places occupied by Lahore girls, Punjab Golf Association (PGA) has taken a huge lead in the Inter Association Trophy. They have an aggregate of 240 points. They lead Sindh Golf Association (266) by 26 points.

The main event (Category A) of the championship will continue on Saturday when other contests of the championship will also take place. The events include Category B (handicaps 14-24) and Category C (handicaps 25-36) and junior girls (14 years and below). The championship will conclude on Sunday.

Leading players from all over the country are taking part in the championship.

A total of 50 ladies and girls are featuring in the prestigious three-day championship. Running concurrently with the individual event is the Inter-Association Ladies Championship. Hosts Sindh Golf Association (SGA), Punjab Golf Association (PGA) and Federal Golf Association (FGA) are taking part in the Inter Association championship.

Ladies have arrived in Karachi from Lahore, Islamabad, Abottabad and Wah to take part in the championship.

A total of 14 girls are also taking part in the championship. Ms Humera Khalid is the tournament director. Col Zahid Iqbal, Secretary Sindh Golf Association (SGA), is the tournament referee.