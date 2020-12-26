CM Murad tells NED varsity to complete storm water drains’ survey

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the NED University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi, to expedite work on a survey and detailed designs of the Gujjar and Orangi storm drains’ network by December 31, 2020, and January 15, 2021, respectively.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting on the storm water drains’ cleanliness at the CM House on Friday. The meeting was attended by Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani, law adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Commissioner Karachi Naveed Shaikh, NED Vice Chancellor Dr Sarosh Lodhi, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, KMC Administrator Laiq Ahmed, the secretaries for finance and local government and other officials concerned.

Prof Lodhi, briefing the chief minister, said that there were four major nullahs -- Orangi Nullah, Gujjar Nullah, Lyari River and Malir River -- in Karachi.

The entire drainage network terminated any of the major drains, which ultimately discharged into the sea. At this, the chief minister said that no drain would be allowed to discharge into the sea without necessary treatment of its waste water. It was suggested that the government should develop four major drains and then remodel or renovate or construct the smaller drains.

The chief minister said that under the World Bank-funded project, the drainage system of the city was being developed. “Once the drainage system is completed separately, the gutters will not overflow and the roads and streets will remain clean,” he said and added the NED University had conducted a hydrologic study of major drains of the city and they would be developed/remodelled as per their recommendations and design.

Dr Sarosh Lodhi said that the minimum width of the Mahmoodabad drain would be 20 feet and maximum 80 feet. It would be dredged by three to eight feet. He added that all the intercepting units of the nullah had been identified and their solutions had also been worked out.

The Mahmoodabad storm water drain has wide drainage network. It includes a fire station on Korangi Road, Tipu Sultan Road to the Zehri House via Sharea Faisal, Noorani Chowrangi drain via Sharea Faisal and the Mahmoodabad drain from Korangi to the sea.

The CM was shown photographs of encroachments along the nullah. Many people have covered the nullah just to make parking for their vehicles. The nullah has encroachments along the Noorani Chowrangi drain.