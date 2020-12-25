Two MNAs resignation issue: NA Secretariat confirms, PML-N denies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) Secretariat on Thursday asked two PML-N parliamentarians to turn up at the Speaker’s office for verification of their written resignations.
The NA Secretariat has confirmed that ex-deputy speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi (NA-15 Abbottabad) and Muhammad Sajjad (NA-14 Managers) have dispatched their resignations on their letterheads.
Ahsan Iqbal has denied that two party parliamentarians have sent their resignations to the National Assembly Secretariat.
Responding to a question at a press conference, Ahsan Iqbal said the original copies of resignations were being kept by Rana Sanaullah.