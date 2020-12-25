Appointment of state-run TV chairman: IHC issues notices to respondents

ISLAMABAD: On a petition challenging appointment of state-run TV Chairman Naeem Bokhari, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued notices to respondents.

The IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition filed by a citizen Arsalan Farrukh against the appointment of Naeem Bokhari as state-run TV chairman.

During hearing, the chief justice asked if the executive had even no authority for such appointment. The court asked the petitioner to present the top court’s orders about which he was giving reference. To this, the lawyer produced the Supreme Court's decision in a case pertaining to appointment of former chairman of state-run TV Attaul Haq Qasmi. The court summoned Attorney General for Pakistan for legal assistance while issuing notices to the state-run TV, Ministry of Information, Naeem Bokhari and others.