Two MNAs’ resignation issue: NA Secretariat confirms, PML-N denies

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) Secretariat on Thursday asked two PML-N parliamentarians to turn up at the Speaker’s office for verification of their written resignations.



The National Assembly Secretariat has confirmed that ex-deputy speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi (NA-15 Abbottabad) and Muhammad Sajjad (NA-14 Managers) have dispatched their resignations on their letterheads.

The PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal has denied that two party parliamentarians have sent their resignations to the National Assembly Secretariat.

Responding to a question at a press conference, Ahsan Iqbal said the original copies of resignations were being kept by Rana Sanaullah. "The two resignations were uploaded on social media from where somebody made copies and dispatched the same to the National Assembly Secretariat. Ahsan Iqbal also came harsh on Prime Minister Imran Khan for delivering political speech at passing out parade of Islamabad Police a day back. He said that by unleashing criticism on opposition and making a mockery of its leaders, Imran Khan was politicising sensitive institutions.

He recalled that during a meeting of parliamentary leaders also attended by Chief of the Army Staff and DG ISI, it was decided with consensus that provincial status of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) prior to elections in GB would not be changed. "But Imran Khan violated the decision and national consensus, insulted military and civil leadership by announcing provincial status for GB at passing out parade of a sensitive institution in Gilgit," he said.

The two parliamentarians have been directed by the NA Secretariat to personally appear before the National Assembly Speaker to verify their resignations within seven days. The letter bearing signatures of Additional Secretary, Muhammad Mushtaq also mentions that signatures of two parliamentarians, match with their signatures in the National Assembly Secretariat. The National Assembly letter also directed the parliamentarians to apprise the Secretariat about date of their availability to appear before the Speaker. "The resignations of two members will be accepted if no response is received from them," the letter said.