Punjab IGP for monitoring each registered case

LAHORE: Punjab IGP Inam Ghani has said improving professionalism in investigation, based on modern technology, is one of the top priorities of Punjab Police and, therefore, all regional monitoring units of the province should monitor the investigation matters and ensure close monitoring of each registered case as per the prescribed SOPs.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held at the Central Police Office here on Thursday. He said Regional Monitoring Units should monitor the FIRs registered on 15 calls and 8787 complaints received on a daily basis in the districts under their jurisdiction and on those complaints on which FIRs were not registered, the officer concerned should be called for reply. He said that the app related to monitoring of performance indicators of investigation should be launched.

He said a video link meeting should be held next week with all SPs investigation of Punjab, Regional SPs Investigation should be briefed in detail on the indicators issued for further improvement in the quality of investigation.

He said that Additional IG and SPs Investigation should review all the issues regarding provision of bail at the level of SHO in bailable offenses and send their recommendations to the Central Police Office so that a transparent procedure based on these recommendations could be worked out in the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by a delegation from the Justice Support System Program (JSSP) of the British High Commission and Punjab Police officers. During the meeting, Additional IG Investigation Fayyaz Ahmed Dev gave a briefing on the performance of the Regional Monitoring Units and related issues, on which the IG Punjab directed that programmes be set up to enhance the capacity of the investigating officers.