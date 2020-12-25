TDAP to hold virtual textile fair

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is all set to launch its first virtual textile exhibition (TEXPO) from January 1 to 5, 2021, a statement said on Thursday.

Operational 24 hours offering convenience for the buyers and visitors, the virtual exhibition would feature personal protective equipment along with fabric, garments, high-end fashion garments, etc, it added.

An official said the authority had received tremendous response from the visitors and a large number of participants from unconventional buyers would attend the event.

Trade events quickly went dark across the globe due to the new coronavirus, taking with them sales opportunities that might be difficult to make up for.

Several companies and trade organisations are taking their shows online with virtual events they stream from their headquarters to reach customers anyway, it said.

A TDAP official said all the exhibitions from March 2020 to December 2020 were cancelled due to the pandemic-induced lockdown; therefore, the authority has decided to display the local produce virtually.

Around a dozen international exhibitions, which Pakistani exporters used to participate in under the umbrella of TDAP were cancelled, including Heimtextile, Inter-textile-Shanghai, Tex World New York, Tex World Paris, Fashion World Tokyo, International Sourcing Expo Australia and Domotex carpets exhibitions in Germany, it added.