PHC rejects bail plea of Fazl’s aide

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday dismissed the bail petition of Moosa Baloch, a close aide of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. A bench of the high court announced the reserved verdict on the plea of Moosa Baloch.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Moosa Khan Baloch three months ago on September 23 over charges of amassing assets beyond known sources of his income. He is a former DFO and his eldest son Tariq Baloch is Fazl’s personal secretary.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NAB is also investigating the JUI-F chief in an assets beyond means case. On September 29, the bureau had said that the inquiry against Maulana Fazlur Rehman is continuing in NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He could be summoned to give his view on the ongoing inquiry against him, it said.