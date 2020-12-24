Additional IG promises to raise police hockey team

KARACHI: The Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon has promised to raise police hockey team and provide employment to the youth of the city.

He said while speaking to the members of the District East hockey team during his visit to the KHA Sports Complex on Tuesday. The team recently won the Sindh Inter-District Hockey Championship.

The Senior Police official said it was his desire to rebuild the police hockey team as per the government law for the promotion of national game.

Ghulam Nabi Memon said he would ask Olympians Samiullah and Hanif Khan to select outstanding players for the police team.

He was impressed to see a huge number of boys and girls player carrying out drills and met the players individually.

KHA Secretary General Haider Hussain briefed the guest about the ongoing camp and the activities organised in the last four years.

Responding to Olympian Hanif Khan's request for security at the KHA Sports Complex, he asked him to write a letter officially in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion KHA president Dr Syed Junaid Ali Shah said the premises was encroached and used for holding marriages for a long time.