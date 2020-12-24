close
Thu Dec 24, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 24, 2020

‘India committed over 3,000 ceasefire violations this year’

Lahore

LAHORE:PTI Central Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Rana Akhtar Hussain has said Indian forces violated more than 3,000 ceasefire agreements the current year.

He said aggression by India on the Line of Control (LoC) is increasing day by day which poses grave threats to peace in the region. According to a press release issued on Wednesday, he said India is conspiring to do false flag operation. Pakistan is well aware of possible aggression. Modi is Hitler whose Hindutva thinking has caused severe hardships to the minorities living in India and it is becoming impossible for them to stay there. Pakistan has written a letter to the UN Secretary General informing that Indian forces targeted a vehicle of UN military observers. In ceasefire violations, 27 unarmed civilians have been killed and 250 injured.

